With daughter missing since two years, woman from Odisha's Jajpur seeks euthanasia

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Pihu would have been four years old now had she not gone missing on the fateful day of August 9, 2020. "I cannot fathom where she would be and how," cried an inconsolable Monalisha Nayak remembering her daughter who remains untraceable even today.

Unable to bear separation from the child, Monalisha met the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) on Monday and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India, seeking mercy killing.

Subhalaxmi Nayak alias Pihu, went missing from Madhusudanpur village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district while playing in front of her house on August 9, 2020. Even as 20 months have elapsed, the police are yet to trace the child.

Ever since the fateful day, Monalisha has been running from pillar to post meeting police officials, Collector, governor, State Child Rights Protection Commission, Crime Branch and requesting them to trace her daughter. She visited the office of the DGP and Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell too to pray for tracing her daughter.

Earlier, she had also sought the intervention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and demanded a CBI inquiry. Since none of her efforts yielded result, Monalisha has lost hopes of getting back her child.

Police had released posters announcing a cash reward of Rs 20,000 for information about missing child last year but could not achieve any breakthrough. "It has been 20 months. I have lost all hope and I don’t see any breakthrough in the case. I won’t be able to live without my child anymore. Therefore, I have sought euthanasia," said Monalisha.

ADM Jajpur, Mihir Pratap Mohanty said he has received the memorandum on behalf of the Collector. "Since the Collector was away at the grievance cell, I have intimated him. He will be deciding on future course of action on the memo," said Mohanty.