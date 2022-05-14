STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha universities asked to make websites accessible for People with Disabilities

These institutions are Ravenshaw, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Khallikote, Fakir Mohan universities, BPUT and BJB College.

Published: 14th May 2022 08:25 AM

Ravenshaw University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Authorities of seven higher educational institutions have been asked by the department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities to make their websites accessible for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The department has asked the authorities concerned to provide their website templates and other necessary documents to ERNET, an autonomous society under Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, for hosting of accessible websites in a time bound manner.

The direction comes at a time when the Centre has been laying stress on early completion of 'Accessible India Campaign'. 

Comments

