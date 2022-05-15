Direct selling industry posts 13 per cent growth in Odisha during COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite adverse market conditions caused by COVID-19 pandemic, direct selling industry in Odisha recorded an all-time high sales of Rs 1,034 crore in 2020-21 fiscal, posting a growth of 13.3 per cent over 2019-20, revealed the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) in its annual survey report on Saturday.

Sales posted by the industry in 2020-21 was around Rs 121 crore more compared to the previous fiscal in which the figure was Rs 912.60 crore. Odisha contributed around 5.72 per cent to the gross national sales that stood at Rs 18,067 crore in the year and was ranked 5th in terms of sales among the top 10 states.

Direct selling also contributed nearly Rs 150 crore to the State exchequer as GST in 2020-21. Around 3.34 lakh direct sellers, including 1.5 lakh women, are associated with the industry, the report stated and added that the business model continues to remain a popular, sustainable and additional revenue source in the State.

Speaker Surjya Nayaran Patro who graced the IDSA event said the industry is a fast growing sector in the country which is presently providing self-employment and alternative income opportunity to lakhs of individuals.

IDSA chairman Rajat Banerji said that Odisha continues to be a key market for the direct selling industry. With a double-digit growth of over 13 per cent, Odisha is a leading market for the industry.