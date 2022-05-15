STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Fire Service DG directs safety audits in State

Upadhyay has issued instructions to ensure appointment of fire safety supervisors in various establishments as mandated by the rules.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after at least 27 people were killed and several injured due to a massive blaze at a four-storey commercial building in Delhi, Odisha Fire Service has started a drive to carry out safety audits in all the important establishments of the State.

DG Fire Service Santosh Kumar Upadhyay on Saturday directed all units to carry out fire safety audits in hotels, lodgings, guest houses, and educational buildings of more than 12 metres in height or having built-up area over 1,000 sq/mtr, cinema halls, multiplexes and apartment complexes, among others.

The fire service officers have also been asked to carry out safety audits at clinical establishments above 12 metres in height or having more than three floors, business or office buildings above 12 metres/built-up area more than 500 sq/mt, places of congregations like an auditorium, and convention halls having a built-up area of more than 500 sq/mt, warehouses spread over 500 sq/mt, coaching centres, hostels, factories and industries.

Upadhyay has issued instructions to ensure the appointment of fire safety supervisors in various establishments as mandated by the rules.   The officers have been directed to make sure that different establishments display the fire safety certificate on all their floors.

The officers have also been instructed to carry out fire safety audits/inspections in all district headquarters hospitals, collectors’ offices and high-rise government buildings on a priority basis by May 21. 

“Assistant fire officers in districts, deputy fire officers of all circles and range fire officers have been asked to strictly enforce the guidelines as per the Odisha Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Rules to avoid any untoward incident,” said Upadhyay.

