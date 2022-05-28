30 ferried to safety after boat gets stuck in Chilika Lake

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: More than 30 passengers had a providential escape on Friday after their boat’s engine seized mid waters in Chilika lake. As per sources, the boat with the passengers and around 15 two-wheelers on board left Janhikuda for Satpada early on Friday morning.

After covering around 1.5 km, the boat developed snags and it got stuck in the lake. As some passengers recorded the situation and posted on social media, the local police, fire personnel and rescue personnel swung to action and brought all on board to shores safely.

However, none of the passengers was seen with life jackets. Instances of boat mishaps in Chilika lake have become regular of late. On April 6, 2022 a boat got stuck in the water and on May 6, 2022 another with 11 tourists capsized. While 10 persons were rescued, one drowned to death.

Despite recurrence of such mishaps, safety protocol in ferry services have been thrown to the winds. The boats continue to ferry hundreds of tourists beyond permissible capacity and without safety gears.

