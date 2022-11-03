Home States Odisha

Eco retreat at Pentha from December 1 

A meeting to review the preparedness for the festival was held at Pentha on Wednesday. The Tourism department will soon open online booking for the tents.

Published: 03rd November 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Tourism department will organise a four-month-long eco retreat festival at Pentha beach within Bhitarkanika National Park from December 1. 

At least 25 luxury tents will  be pitched on the beach for tourists. Cultural programmes, food festivals and trekking in nearby  mangrove forest will be organised for visitors during the festival, said district tourism officer Himalaya Tripathy. 

A meeting to review the preparedness for the festival was held at Pentha on Wednesday. The Tourism department will soon open online booking for the tents. “Visitors will be mesmerised by the picturesque beauty and serenity of the beach,” said Tripathy. A photo exhibition, seminar of films on Bhitarkanika and other wildlife will also be organised during the festival. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pentha Odisha tourism
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp