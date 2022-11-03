Eco retreat at Pentha from December 1 

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The Tourism department will organise a four-month-long eco retreat festival at Pentha beach within Bhitarkanika National Park from December 1.

At least 25 luxury tents will be pitched on the beach for tourists. Cultural programmes, food festivals and trekking in nearby mangrove forest will be organised for visitors during the festival, said district tourism officer Himalaya Tripathy.

A meeting to review the preparedness for the festival was held at Pentha on Wednesday. The Tourism department will soon open online booking for the tents. “Visitors will be mesmerised by the picturesque beauty and serenity of the beach,” said Tripathy. A photo exhibition, seminar of films on Bhitarkanika and other wildlife will also be organised during the festival.

