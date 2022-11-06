Home States Odisha

Brahmani bridge on NH-53 to remain closed for repairs

However, there is no restriction on movement of ambulance carrying patients on the bridge.

JAJPUR: The dilapidated Brahmani bridge near Kabatabandha on NH-53 in Dharmasala block of Jajpur district will be closed for a month for the necessary repairs.A notification issued on Friday by collector and district magistrate Chakravarti Singh Rathore stated that ban on movement of all vehicles on the bridge has been imposed from November 21 to December 20. However, there is no restriction on movement of ambulance carrying patients on the bridge.

The district administration has directed the agency carrying out the repair of the bridge to install a diversion layout at each diversion point on NH-53 to make vehicle drivers aware of the traffic restriction. “I Chakrabarti Singh Rathore, Jajpur collector and district magistrate in exercise of powers conferred on me under section 115 of MV Act and delegated with powers under rule 173 of OMV Rule 1993 do hereby restrict the movement/ plying of all types of vehicles on the damaged bridge over Brahmani near Kabatabandha for the safety of general public. It is further ordered that all kinds of vehicles will divert their route from both the sides of the NH,” read the notification.

