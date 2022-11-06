Hijab debate turns up heat at Odisha Literary Festival

Anup Nayak By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The audience could feel the heat as the hijab debate took centre stage on day one of the 10th edition of Odisha Literary Festival here on Saturday. At the session ‘The Hijab Question: Who Decides Who wears What’, academic and researcher Madhu Kishwar stirred up the crowd by saying Muslim women need to wear ‘hijab, niqab and burqa’ for the safety of Hindu men. “Muslims keep their women in burqas to keep them away from the eyes of Kafirs (non-believers). In Islam, there is only one punishment for a Hindu boy if he marries a Muslim girl - to be throttled to death. So, Hindu boys will not meet such a fate if Muslim women are in hijab or niqab.”

Opening the debate initiated by festival coordinator Kaveree Bamzai, editor and author Ghazala Wahab said India being a secular country, no organisation or institution should tell anybody not to flaunt their religious identity in public. It is everybody’s right. The Constitution guarantees it. “No institution forbids you from coming to work or study wearing a Kalaba (sacred thread around wrists). If that is acceptable, then why is another form of religious flaunting suddenly unacceptable. Why should anybody object to someone wearing a head scarf?” she asked.

Ghazala said Muslim women are among the least powerful members of the community. They are not allowed to venture outside by their parents, especially fathers, without a hijab. Patriarchy and the Ulemas have been manipulating the community in enforcing such rules on women. “The state can show a little magnanimity, can do a little bit of hand-holding so that this religious conservatism does not stop Muslim women from having access to education and workforce,” she said.

Countering Ghazala, Madhu said India’s secular courts should not ‘waste time’ on religious issues like wearing hijab. “Why is India’s secular government so eager to free Muslim women from Islam’s ways of life. The police and Army are afraid of Muslim women as they are very skilled in pelting stones. Why do such empowered women, who are fighters, need sympathy and help of the government. They are capable of fighting for their rights.”

She further said Muslim leaders openly declare that for them, Sharia is above all laws. If that is the case, why do they approach secular courts seeking permission to wear hijab which, for them, is an essential practice in Islam.

“Besides, this essential practice is applicable on a section of Muslim women. There are many celebrities and activists who don’t wear hijab but back such practices in the name of freedom of choice. Do these women not know that the concept of freedom of choice is not there in Islam?” questioned Madhu.

