Home States Odisha

We call ourselves humans, but society imposes Dalit tag on us: Manoranjan Byapari

Byapari during the conversation also lamented that writing as a profession does not pay well enough.

Published: 06th November 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Manoranjan Byapari in a discussion with Kaveree Bamzai | Express

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: No one should call a Dalit by his caste or look down on downtrodden. This has been my fight for the entire life, said rickshawala-turned-popular writer-turned-politician Manoranjan Byapari on Saturday. In conversation with festival coordinator Kaveree Bamzai at Odisha Literary Festival 2022 here, during a session on ‘From Rickshawala to MLA: How I Rewrote my Life’, the Trinamool Congress MLA from Balagarh Assembly seat in West Bengal said he is completely against the religious beliefs, books and caste system that propagate ill-treatment towards Dalit and downtrodden as a ‘virtue.’

“We never call ourselves Dalit. We consider ourselves as humans. However, it is the caste-ridden society that imposes the Dalit tag on us. Why is it so? In what way we are less than others?” Byapari asked. Being a Dalit, Byapari said he has experienced it very closely. “The caste system in our society is still so deep that after becoming an MLA for sometime, I had to request the SP in my area not to appoint any person belonging to upper caste as my security guard.” 

Byapari admits that he had no intention to enter politics. “After the level of politics in West Bengal deteriorated and the kind of threats I started receiving forced me to join politics,” he said.
He said, “I have spent my whole life in a thatched house. I also had to spend around eight years in a railway station. And when I continued writing I received threats that I will have to meet the fate of Gauri Lankesh. But why?”

When asked if West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has read any of his books, he said, “I haven’t asked her. But I think she has read my books for which she picked me as a candidate.” 

Byapari during the conversation also lamented that writing as a profession does not pay well enough. “In West Bengal, anyone who picks writing as a career has to do something else for a living. Even I started earning as a writer after 40 years of struggle. That itself is a huge fight,” he said. Manoj Basu’s ‘Nishikutumbo’, a book evolving around the life of a thief, had a huge impact on him. “That was the book I read first,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit Manoranjan Byapari Odisha Literary Festival
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp