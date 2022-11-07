Home States Odisha

‘Hindutva-Hinduism, creation of adversaries’

There is a lot of misconception about the term Hindutva, says renowned author Ram Madhav

Published: 07th November 2022 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon presenting a memento to him | Express

TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon presenting a memento to him | Express

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A prominent member of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, renowned author and thinker Ram Madhav on Sunday explained that there is no difference between Hindutva and Hinduism as Hindu philosophy does not believe in any ‘ism’.

In conversation with Odisha Literary Festival coordinator Kaveree Bamzi on “The Hindutva Paradigm: The Social Shift”, Madhav said confusion has been created by coining two words by some adversaries.
There is a lot of misconception about the term Hindutva. This is an effort to create an artificial distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva and it is largely as a result of motivated propaganda by the adversaries. 

“We do not use Hindutva and Hinduism in RSS literature. You may not come across with the word anywhere in RSS literature. If you read the writings of MS Golwalkar, it is Hindu dharma or Sanatana dharma,” he said. In Hindu dharma there is no social discrimination or caste distinction. 

“We do not accept the idea of Hinduism as it is a western concept and very closed one. There in no ‘ism’ in Hindu philosophy as it is limited to certain ideology while Hindu dharma or Sanatana dharma is very vast and limitless,” he added.

Explaining the difference between philosophy and ideology, Madhav said ideology is a closed set of ideas while philosophy is enriching. He said Hindutva is the essence of the philosophy of all great sages, saints and scholars like Buddha, Shankarcharya and Swami Vivekananda whose teachings have lived over the millennia.

On secularism, the former general secretary of BJP said a perception has been created that Hindus are not secular.“In India, we don’t talk about one god, but only god. The Muslim and Christian thought is different as they believe their God is the best,” he added.He said that India has a long history of religious conflict due to invasion of foreign forces. “You cannot be living in history. You have to learn history and move on.”

While religion is a way of life for others, in Hindu dharma it is a view of life. “We have to shoulder the responsibility to practice and uphold the values of Hindu dharma without blaming the system, when family values are losing relevance,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Odisha Literary Festival Hindutva
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp