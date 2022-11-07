Unsafe bridge in Odisha poses threat to motorists

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Crossing the dilapidated 30-year-old bridge over Chadeikhia river at Pegarapada village in Rajkanika block is fraught with danger but the authorities concerned seem oblivious to it. Even as concrete slabs are coming off at many points, heavy vehicles and others cross the 130-metre-long bridge daily.

“The structure has been crumbling for the last two years but the authorities are yet to repair it,” said Prabhupada Rout of Pegarapada. What’s worse is that iron rods protruding from the top of the bridge also poses grave risk to motorists. “As there is no other alternative, we cross the bridge with prayer on our lips,” said Rout.

A large number of people from Rajkanika, Kandia, Pegarapada and other villages depend on the bridge to cross the river. Built in 1992, the structure is under heavy stress but the authorities concerned refuse to admit it, said Bhagabat Das of Kandia river. Assistant engineer (roads and buildings), Aul division Jyoti Ranjan Behera said the parapets of the bridge were repaired last year. “We will complete the repairs soon,” he said.

