Fishermen demand proper demarcation of Gahirmatha

Around 20 fishermen have already been arrested this year and two vessels seized for violation of norms due to non-demarcation of the ‘no fishing zone’ in the sanctuary.

Forest guards patrolling the sanctuary | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Local fishermen have demanded proper demarcation of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary by floating buoys during the ban on fishing from November 1 to May 31. The fishermen also sought a passage in the sea at Barunei river mouth within the sanctuary so that their livelihood is not affected during the ban. “It is high time the authorities concerned demarcated the sanctuary by floating buoys and provided a passage at Barunei river mouth so that fishermen can venture into the sea for fishing,” said president of Odisha Matsyajibi Forum Narayan Haldar. 

Around 20 fishermen have already been arrested this year and two vessels seized for violation of norms due to non-demarcation of the ‘no fishing zone’ in the sanctuary. Haldar said the fishermen had demanded proper demarcation of the sanctuary during a turtle conservation meeting held in Bhubaneswar recently. “Around 100 buoys must be floated in the sanctuary. The 14 buoys floated by the authorities for demarcating the ‘no fishing zone’ spread over 1,360 sq km in the sea are not adequate,” he said. 

Since it is not possible for fishermen to enter the sea from the jetties at Kharinashi, Jamboo and Talachua, a safe passage is needed at the Barunei river mouth. As per Odisha Fishing regulation Act, 1982, fishermen cannot be denied passage into the sea through the river mouth. “Many fishing boats enter the sea near Barunei river mouth to reach safer places in the coast during bad weather, cyclones and other emergencies. But forest officials arrest them for intruding into the marine sanctuary,” Haldar alleged. 

Contacted, range officer of the sanctuary Manas Das said the area was demarcated by floating 14 buoys last year. “Fishing vessels are equipped with GPS which helps in identifying the restricted areas. We cannot allow fishing vessels to enter the Barunei river mouth within the sanctuary,” he added. 

Schoolgirl dies in road mishap 
Sambalpur: A Class IX student of Budharaja High School in the city was killed after being hit by a speeding truck at Ainthapali Chowk on Wednesday morning. Police said the accident took place when the victim, Pragyan Paramita Panigrahi (14) of Bhalupali, was going to school. While the body was seized and sent for autopsy, a case has been registered in this connection. The truck has been seized and its driver detained, said police.

