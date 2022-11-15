Home States Odisha

Saree weaving woos Baliyatra visitors

People visiting Baliyatra can not only see the weaving techniques of the famous ‘Maniabandha Pata’ sarees but also can place an order for a saree of their choice. 

Published: 15th November 2022 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: People visiting Baliyatra can not only see the weaving techniques of the famous ‘Maniabandha Pata’ sarees but also can place an order for a saree of their choice. Women members of Maa Kalapata Producer Group (PG) of Abhimanpur under Badamaba block have set up a shuttle-pit loom with ropes, wooden beams and poles in the national-level Pallishree Mela at Baliyatra ground. The exclusive demonstration and sales outlet has become a major attraction. 

The women of Abhimanpur gram panchayat who are well known for their extraordinary skills of weaving the traditional ‘Kataki ikkat or ‘Maniabandha Pata saree, have formed the PG comprising of 50 women members of 28 different self-help groups under the aegis of ORMAS and Mission Shakti.

Formed in 2007, the PG which has undergone ‘Antaran’ training, an initiative of TATA Trust working towards the development of handloom clusters, has brought revolution in the traditional handloom crafts by infusing traditional touch of ‘Kataki ikkat’ with contemporary designs and unique colour combination with advance weaving techniques.

“It requires maximum four days to weave a saree in the loom. Besides making an overall business of more than Rs 7.8 lakh in last six days by selling many pata, silk and cotton sarees, dress materials etc we have also received many orders from the visitors for weaving different varieties of pata sarees of their choice. We are even trying to meet the needs of the consumers on the spot,” said Suryakanti Singh, Udyog Mitra (Livelihood Support Person) of the producer group.

ORMAS as a facilitating agency is providing support for enhancement of skills as well as financial support, said joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout.

