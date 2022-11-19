Home States Odisha

Odisha: Strong opposition to parallel road project in Salia Sahi slum

The slum dwellers have been opposing the project for years alleging it is a plan to evict them from the area.

Salia Sahi slum.

Salia Sahi slum. (Photo I Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Left Parallel Road project of the state government hit a roadblock on Friday as hundreds of residents of Salia Sahi, the city’s largest slum, strongly opposed the move.Sources said an enforcement squad of the government accompanied by police personnel had gone to the area for site inspection and eviction. The slum dwellers, however, strongly opposed the move and demanded the government instead of vacating land for the project must take steps for construction of a school and health centre in the area.

As protests continued, the enforcement team had to return.The slum dwellers have been opposing the project for years alleging it is a plan to evict them from the area. The Forest department had recently given its nod for forest land diversion for a 200 feet wide road over a length of 1.79 km from Rail Vihar to Hatiasuni-Ekamrakanan park for the left
parallel road.

