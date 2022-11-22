Home States Odisha

Odisha derailment: Train services resume at Korai station with speed restrictions

As many as 14 wagons of the freight train derailed, ramming into the foot-over bridge, while eight of the wagons hurtled into the waiting area of the station damaging the railway station building.

Published: 22nd November 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Derailed wagons in a pile up at Korai railway station in Jaipur district

Derailed wagons in a pile up at Korai railway station in Jaipur district. (Photo | Debatta Mallick)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as train services resumed with speed restrictions on both up and down tracks at
Korai station in Jajpur district on Tuesday, a day after the derailment of a goods train that killed three persons, four trains will not halt at the station for the next five days.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said Jajpur-Keonjhar Road-Bhadrak passenger, two Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack passenger specials and Bhubaneswar-Balasore-Bhubaneswar passenger special will not stop at the Korai station till November 26.

"Both the lines at Korai are fit to run the trains with speed restrictions. But four passenger specials will not stop there due to evacuation of grounded wagons from the platform," said a railway spokesperson.

On Monday, train services were crippled along the busy Howrah-Chennai route as a goods train crashed into Korai railway station killing three women. As many as 14 wagons of the freight train derailed, ramming into the foot-over bridge, while eight of the wagons hurtled into the waiting area of the station damaging the railway station building.

The state government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each of the next of kin of the deceased and the Ministry of Railways will provide Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the accident besides Rs 1 lakh to persons with grievous injury and Rs 25,000 for simple injury.

ALSO READ | Chief Security Officer to lead probe into goods train crash into Odisha station

The Indian Railways has ordered an independent probe by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) working under the Ministry of Civil Aviation to ascertain the reasons behind the derailment. The freight train moving at a speed of 60 km to 70 km per hour was heading from Dongoaposi to Chhatrapur.

Fifteen trains were cancelled and six were partially cancelled on Monday. ECoR also diverted 21 more trains including Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and Bangalore-Howrah Duronto Express on a different route.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Korai station Odisha derailment goods train derailment
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp