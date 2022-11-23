Odisha readies railway proposals worth Rs 8.4K crore for Union Budget 23-24

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the political slugfest over new railway lines and divisions ahead of Padampur bypoll, the state government is learnt to have readied proposals of around Rs 8,400 crore for improvement of railway infrastructure in Odisha which will be sent to the Centre for making provisions in 2023-24 budget.The proposals include ongoing projects, sanctioning of new lines, station modernisation, introduction of new trains, extension of existing trains, improved passenger amenities at stations and on-board services.

The state government has prepared a proposal seeking provision of Rs 100 crore in the railway budget for the 142 km Nuapada Road- Bargarh Road via Padampur line that has heated up the political climate in the bypoll-bound Padampur with the Centre and state throwing mud at each other over delay in execution of the project.

The much-awaited 289 km Khurda Road-Balangir broad gauge rail link project has assumed prominence with a demand of Rs 1,200 crore, followed by Rs 800 for 154 km Talcher-Bimlagarh, Rs 300 crore for extension of Nuapada-Gunupur new broad gauge rail link up to Theruvalli (79 km), Rs 300 crore for 130 km Jeypore-Malkangiri new line, Rs 200 crore for 250 km Gopalpur-Rairakhol new line and Rs 150 crore for 38 km Nabarangpur-Jeypore new line.

An official said, Odisha generates annual freight revenue of about Rs 20,000 crore for Indian Railways. But the rail density in the state at 18 is much lower as compared to the national average of 21 and that of the neighbouring states of West Bengal (48) and Jharkhand (33).

“The state government has already partnered with Indian Railways to fill the viability gap and formed joint ventures/special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to expedite augmentation of rail infrastructure by directly financing construction besides offering free land. The proposals will be sent to the ministry after approval of the government,” he added. The proposed projects worth Rs 8,400 crore is around 10.5 per cent higher than the demand of the state for railway infrastructure last year. The government had demanded provision of at least Rs 7,600 crore in the 2022-23 Union budget.

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the political slugfest over new railway lines and divisions ahead of Padampur bypoll, the state government is learnt to have readied proposals of around Rs 8,400 crore for improvement of railway infrastructure in Odisha which will be sent to the Centre for making provisions in 2023-24 budget.The proposals include ongoing projects, sanctioning of new lines, station modernisation, introduction of new trains, extension of existing trains, improved passenger amenities at stations and on-board services. The state government has prepared a proposal seeking provision of Rs 100 crore in the railway budget for the 142 km Nuapada Road- Bargarh Road via Padampur line that has heated up the political climate in the bypoll-bound Padampur with the Centre and state throwing mud at each other over delay in execution of the project. The much-awaited 289 km Khurda Road-Balangir broad gauge rail link project has assumed prominence with a demand of Rs 1,200 crore, followed by Rs 800 for 154 km Talcher-Bimlagarh, Rs 300 crore for extension of Nuapada-Gunupur new broad gauge rail link up to Theruvalli (79 km), Rs 300 crore for 130 km Jeypore-Malkangiri new line, Rs 200 crore for 250 km Gopalpur-Rairakhol new line and Rs 150 crore for 38 km Nabarangpur-Jeypore new line. An official said, Odisha generates annual freight revenue of about Rs 20,000 crore for Indian Railways. But the rail density in the state at 18 is much lower as compared to the national average of 21 and that of the neighbouring states of West Bengal (48) and Jharkhand (33). “The state government has already partnered with Indian Railways to fill the viability gap and formed joint ventures/special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to expedite augmentation of rail infrastructure by directly financing construction besides offering free land. The proposals will be sent to the ministry after approval of the government,” he added. The proposed projects worth Rs 8,400 crore is around 10.5 per cent higher than the demand of the state for railway infrastructure last year. The government had demanded provision of at least Rs 7,600 crore in the 2022-23 Union budget.