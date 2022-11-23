Home States Odisha

Odisha readies railway proposals worth Rs 8.4K crore for Union Budget 23-24

An official said, Odisha generates annual freight revenue of about Rs 20,000 crore for Indian Railways.

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the political slugfest over new railway lines and divisions ahead of Padampur bypoll, the state government is learnt to have readied proposals of around Rs 8,400 crore for improvement of railway infrastructure in Odisha which will be sent to the Centre for making provisions in 2023-24 budget.The proposals include ongoing projects, sanctioning of new lines, station modernisation, introduction of new trains, extension of existing trains, improved passenger amenities at stations and on-board services.

The state government has prepared a proposal seeking provision of Rs 100 crore in the railway budget for the 142 km Nuapada Road- Bargarh Road via Padampur line that has heated up the political climate in the bypoll-bound Padampur with the Centre and state throwing mud at each other over delay in execution of the project. 

The much-awaited 289 km Khurda Road-Balangir broad gauge rail link project has assumed prominence with a demand of Rs 1,200 crore, followed by Rs 800 for 154 km Talcher-Bimlagarh, Rs 300 crore for extension of Nuapada-Gunupur new broad gauge rail link up to Theruvalli (79 km), Rs 300 crore for 130 km Jeypore-Malkangiri new line, Rs 200 crore for 250 km Gopalpur-Rairakhol new line and Rs 150 crore for 38 km Nabarangpur-Jeypore new line.

An official said, Odisha generates annual freight revenue of about Rs 20,000 crore for Indian Railways. But the rail density in the state at 18 is much lower as compared to the national average of 21 and that of the neighbouring states of West Bengal (48) and Jharkhand (33).

“The state government has already partnered with Indian Railways to fill the viability gap and formed joint ventures/special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to expedite augmentation of rail infrastructure by directly financing construction besides offering free land. The proposals will be sent to the ministry after approval of the government,” he added. The proposed projects worth Rs 8,400 crore is around 10.5 per cent higher than the demand of the state for railway infrastructure last year. The government had demanded provision of at least Rs 7,600 crore in the 2022-23 Union budget.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Indian Railway
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp