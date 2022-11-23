Tension in Akhandalamani temple after sevayats clash

Home States Odisha

Published: 23rd November 2022

A sarpanch candidate offering puja at Akhandalamani temple in Daudpur gram panchayat under Nischintakoili block. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Tension flared up on the premises of Akhandalamani temple at Dhamnagar here following a clash between two groups of sevayats on Tuesday. The confrontation took place after some influential sevayats forcibly entered the Shaivite shrine’s sanctum sanctorum along with a few devotees. The rituals of the temple were disrupted for several hours due to the clash.

Sources said in a bid to make easy money, some temple priests took devotees inside the sanctum sanctorum. The devotees, who were in guise of sevayats, also reportedly clicked photos of the ongoing rituals inside. When the sevayats authorised to perform rituals inside the sanctum raised objection, a tussle broke out between the two groups of priests.

As per temple rules, devotees are not allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum. Sources in the temple management said security personnel tried to stop the erring sevayats from entering the sanctum but the latter threatened them. 

On being informed, temple manger Sudhakar Biswal and other staff reached the shrine and brought the situation under control. The rituals resumed after the intervention of the temple administration. 

Biswal said except the authorised sevayats, no one can enter the temple’s sanctum sanctorum and clicking pictures inside is also strictly prohibited. The temple administration has filed an FIR against 29 sevayats in Aradi police outpost. “Investigation is underway and the administration will take stern action against those involved in the incident,” he added.
 

