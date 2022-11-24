Home States Odisha

Naveen launches AMLAN for anaemia-free Odisha

Targeted population selected in six groups will be tested and treated

Published: 24th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched Anaemia Mukta Lakhya Abhiyan (AMLAN) initiative in the state for accelerated reduction of anaemia in the population.The programme will be implemented by a number of departments, including Health and Family Welfare, School and Mass Education, Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and ST and SC Development.

Several welfare programmes, including supplementary nutrition programme (SNP), notwithstanding, prevalence of anaemia among different age groups has increased in the state between 2015-16 and 2020-21.Launching the programme virtually, the chief minister said the programme will benefit about 1.37 crore people, including pregnant women, lactating mothers, women of reproductive age group, adolescents and children in the state.

“The major interventions are strengthening iron and folic acid supplementation, testing for haemoglobin, treatment of anaemic cases, capacity building of service providers and social behaviour change communication,” he said.

The programme will be rolled out in 55,000 government and aided schools and 74,000 anganwadi centres across the state. It will focus on strengthening the prophylaxis approach, testing, treating and talking (T3), addressing non-nutritional causes of anaemia, awareness and dietary diversity. 

The targeted population selected in six groups will be tested and treated till their condition improves. As part of the initiative, school health ambassadors (nodal teachers) will be tasked to organise test, treat and talk sessions.

The CM released the operational guidelines and urged the departments concerned and on-field service providers to work in a concerted manner for successful implementation of AMLAN for achieving anaemia-free  Odisha.

As per NFHS 5, anaemia is a public health problem in the state affecting 64.2 per cent (pc) children of six months to 59 months and 61.8 pc pregnant women. Among non-pregnant women and girls, aged 15 and 19, it is up from 51 pc in 2015-2016 to 65.5 pc in 2020-2021. 

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said this programme will definitely succeed with coordinated efforts of all departments. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the event. Health and Family Welfare secretary Shalini Pandit was also present.

