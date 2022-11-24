Odisha govt urges night landing at Rourkela airport

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday urged the Centre to take necessary steps for the installation of night landing facilities at Rourkela airport prior to the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.In a letter to Union Civil Aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said there is a need for night landing facilities at the airport for flight operations after sunset.

Appreciating the steps being taken at the ministry level to make Rourkela airport operational at the earliest, he said, the airport has been licensed for category 2B with day operations as per visual flight rules (VFR).

Hockey World Cup 2023 has been scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29 at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. In view of the tournament, steps are being taken for early completion of upgradation work for 2C category for commencement of commercial flight operation under RCS-UDAN.

“Night landing facility at the airport is needed to make it fully operational. It would also encourage private air operators to participate in the UDAN scheme for flight services. The state government would extend all necessary support as and when required,” Mahapatra assured.

The chief secretary has urged the Union Civil Aviation secretary to consider the proposal for better air connectivity and instruct Airport Authority of India (AAI) to take necessary steps for installation of night landing facilities at the Rourkela airport prior to the World Cup.

On October 28, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL and AAI had signed a fresh MoU for operation and management of the airport for commercial use under the UDAN scheme. The operation of commercial flights from the airport is expected to begin from December 5.

Alliance Air is learnt to have emerged as the operator for Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route and talks are underway with other airlines for the Rourkela-Kolkata route.

