Four workers injured while fixing electric pole in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a tragic incident, four workers were injured while they were fixing an electric pole under 33kv line at Matia Sahi in Angul town.The injured were identified as Mangulu Tudu(32), Anil Tudu(28), Bisala Hansada(33) and Bahasan Tudu(19).

According to report, a total of 13 labourers were working in Matia Sahi for the installation of electric poles. The incident occurred as there were no shut down of 33kv line while the work was going on. The injured were taken to Angul district head quarter hospital for treatment. Out of the four, three sustained serious injuries and were referred SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

CDMO Trilochan Pradhan said the workers belong to the state of Jharkhand. There is no FIR registered in Angul police station so far, according to IIC,Prabhat Kumar Tripathy.

