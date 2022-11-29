Home States Odisha

Four workers injured while fixing electric pole in Odisha

The incident occurred as there were no shut down of 33kv line while the work was going on.

Published: 29th November 2022 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2022 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a tragic incident, four workers were injured while they were fixing an electric pole under 33kv line at Matia Sahi in Angul town.The injured were identified as Mangulu Tudu(32), Anil Tudu(28), Bisala Hansada(33) and Bahasan Tudu(19).

According to report, a total of 13 labourers were working in Matia Sahi for the installation of electric poles. The incident occurred as there were no shut down of 33kv line while the work was going on. The injured were taken to Angul district head quarter hospital for treatment. Out of the four, three sustained serious injuries and were referred SCB Medical College, Cuttack.

CDMO Trilochan Pradhan said the workers belong to the state of Jharkhand. There is no FIR registered in Angul police station so far, according to IIC,Prabhat Kumar Tripathy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Labourers Electric pole FIR
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp