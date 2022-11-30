Amnesty scheme generates Rs 122 crore for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The amnesty scheme rolled out by the state government to regularise unauthorised constructions fetched over Rs 120 crore for the exchequer, informed Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi in the Assembly on Tuesday. The minister said the state government introduced Schemes for Regularisation of Unauthorised Construction in 2018 and 2019.

The regularisation of houses under the two schemes generated Rs 122.16 crore revenue for the state exchequer in the last five years, the minister informed in her reply to a question by Suresh Kumar Routray.He also informed the House that a total 2,814 houses constructed unauthorisedly have been evicted in the state capital in the last five years.

BHUBANESWAR: The amnesty scheme rolled out by the state government to regularise unauthorised constructions fetched over Rs 120 crore for the exchequer, informed Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi in the Assembly on Tuesday. The minister said the state government introduced Schemes for Regularisation of Unauthorised Construction in 2018 and 2019. The regularisation of houses under the two schemes generated Rs 122.16 crore revenue for the state exchequer in the last five years, the minister informed in her reply to a question by Suresh Kumar Routray.He also informed the House that a total 2,814 houses constructed unauthorisedly have been evicted in the state capital in the last five years.