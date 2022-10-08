Home States Odisha

IAS officers given charge of Hockey World Cup venues

Similarly, Director of Technical Education and Training Reghu G has been allowed to remain in charge of OSD of Sports and Youth Services department for the Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar.

Published: 08th October 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, the State government has appointed two IAS officers as Officers on Special Duty (OSD) for the venues where the matches will be played.As per an order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance department, Managing Director of IPICOL and IDCO Bhupendra Singh Poonia will remain in charge of OSD of Sports and Youth Services department for the Hockey World Cup at Rourkela.

Similarly, Director of Technical Education and Training Reghu G has been allowed to remain in charge of OSD of Sports and Youth Services department for the Hockey World Cup at Bhubaneswar.The Men’s World Cup Hockey will be played at both Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January next year. The State government is developing the country’s biggest hockey stadium at Rourkela, where the opening ceremony is expected to be held.

MD of Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) Ltd and IDCOL Balwant Singh has been given additional charge of the Vice-Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Managing Director of Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd (BSCL).

