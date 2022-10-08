Odisha to celebrate Millets Divas on November 10

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to celebrate ‘Millets Divas’ on November 10.Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Development Arabinda K Padhee informed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved celebration of ‘Millets Divas’ on the first Thursday of the Hindu month of Margasira (November). The primary aim of celebrating the day is to promote ‘mandia’ or millets as a highly nutritive and eco-friendly food product.

At present, the State government is promoting cultivation of the nutri-cereal in 142 blocks across 19 districts involving 1,92,281 small and marginal farmers. This year, it sanctioned Rs 362 crore under Odisha Millets Mission which was launched in 2017 to revive millet farming in the State. While Odisha happens to be the first State to include ‘ragi laddu’ in ICDS through support of District Mineral Foundations, it is also providing ‘mandia’ under the Public Distribution System at Rs 2 per kg to a ration cardholder.

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to celebrate ‘Millets Divas’ on November 10.Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers Development Arabinda K Padhee informed that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved celebration of ‘Millets Divas’ on the first Thursday of the Hindu month of Margasira (November). The primary aim of celebrating the day is to promote ‘mandia’ or millets as a highly nutritive and eco-friendly food product. At present, the State government is promoting cultivation of the nutri-cereal in 142 blocks across 19 districts involving 1,92,281 small and marginal farmers. This year, it sanctioned Rs 362 crore under Odisha Millets Mission which was launched in 2017 to revive millet farming in the State. While Odisha happens to be the first State to include ‘ragi laddu’ in ICDS through support of District Mineral Foundations, it is also providing ‘mandia’ under the Public Distribution System at Rs 2 per kg to a ration cardholder.