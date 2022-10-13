Home States Odisha

Dengue cases rise to 35 in Kendrapara

With 35 dengue cases reported from villages in Marsaghai, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks of Kendrapara district, residents are a worried lot. 

Published: 13th October 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

In seven days of September, 48 malaria cases, 30 dengue cases and 18 chickungunya cases have been reported in Delhi.

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With 35 dengue cases reported from villages in Marsaghai, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks of Kendrapara district, residents are a worried lot. Additional district medical officer Dr Babar Beg, however, said the Health department, which has sprung into action after the cases were detected, is keeping tab on patients admitted to hospitals. 

“Like the pandemic, people should take precaution against dengue too. In a  bid to keep a tab on cases, the Health department has asked  all government and private hospitals to immediately report cases of  dengue, if any. This would help in spotting  the dengue prone areas and initiate action to avert the possibility of an outbreak in the district,” he said. 

In order  to prevent mosquito breeding, the health department also urged the residents  to observe “dry days” once in a week during which coolers,  water containers,  pots, tyres, utensils, stagnant water and other  possible breeding sites will be checked thoroughly. Prevention is the  best method to control  dengue. In order to control and prevent the outbreak, it is essential to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and people  should be made aware of this. The  disease could prove fatal if  residents do not take precautions, said Dr Beg. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kendrapara dengue
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp