Dengue cases rise to 35 in Kendrapara

KENDRAPARA: With 35 dengue cases reported from villages in Marsaghai, Pattamundai, Mahakalapada and Rajnagar blocks of Kendrapara district, residents are a worried lot. Additional district medical officer Dr Babar Beg, however, said the Health department, which has sprung into action after the cases were detected, is keeping tab on patients admitted to hospitals. “Like the pandemic, people should take precaution against dengue too. In a bid to keep a tab on cases, the Health department has asked all government and private hospitals to immediately report cases of dengue, if any. This would help in spotting the dengue prone areas and initiate action to avert the possibility of an outbreak in the district,” he said. In order to prevent mosquito breeding, the health department also urged the residents to observe “dry days” once in a week during which coolers, water containers, pots, tyres, utensils, stagnant water and other possible breeding sites will be checked thoroughly. Prevention is the best method to control dengue. In order to control and prevent the outbreak, it is essential to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and people should be made aware of this. The disease could prove fatal if residents do not take precautions, said Dr Beg.