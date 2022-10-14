Consume eggs daily: NECC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) has stressed regular egg consumption and measures to give further boost to egg production in the State. On the eve of World Egg Day, the committee urged people to add eggs to their daily meals. A single egg provides around 12 per cent of the daily value for protein and edible supply of Omega-3 fatty acids at 180 mg per serving. As per the recommendation of the National Nutrition of India, a person should consume one egg per per day on an average. NECC has played a significant role for the welfare of the poultry industry through various programmes, including market intervention, price support operations and promotion campaigns besides consumer education and liaisons with the government on vital issues concerning the industry.