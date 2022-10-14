Home States Odisha

Goods train derails, two passenger trains cancelled, four diverted

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At least four trains were diverted and two passenger trains cancelled after a goods train got derailed near Sarla yard between Jharsuguda and Sambalpur railway station late on Wednesday night.Official sources said, the cement-laden goods train was on way to Cuttack from Dhutra that falls under the Chakradharpur railway division. However, halfway through between Jharsuguda and Sambalpur junction, four wagons got derailed near Sarla yard which is around 10 km away from the city station. While the derailed wagons were detached, rest of the wagons departed from the yard.

Following the incident, two passenger trains Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda and Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela running on the route, were cancelled. On the other hand, four other trains including Rourkela-Gunupur Express, Gunupur- Rourkela Express, Dhanbad- Bhubaneswar Special and Puri- Indore Express trains were diverted.

While the restoration work to resume train movement was started immediately after the incident, it was complete by Thursday. Divisional railway manager (DRM), Sambalpur, Vineet Singh said, “Train movement on the line became normal on Thursday morning after the track-restoration work. The operations have resumed on the routes now. However, the cause behind the derailment is yet to be ascertained.” An inquiry will be launched to find out the cause, he added.

