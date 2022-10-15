‘Unnati’ to promote mango farming 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Ganeshi Lal on Friday launched project ‘Unnati Aamrit’ that aims at enhancing the livelihoods of mango farmers in the State by promoting sustainable and high-tech agriculture practices.Odisha is the 12th State to be included in the flagship project ‘Unnati’, which is a part of the fruit circular economy initiative of Coca-Cola Foundation. The Governor said Unnati has transformed the lives of farmers across 11 states in the country over the past decade.

“The State is supportive of the Central government’s call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The sustainable agriculture initiative will give an impetus to self-resilience and uplift the agri-community in the eastern region of the country,” Lal said.The project will be launched on pilot basis in Boudh, Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts in partnership with SWADESI, a rural development organisation and extended to other potential districts in the next phase.

Director, CSR and Sustainability for Coca-Cola India Rajesh Ayapilla said initially it has been planned to empower over 10,000 farmers in Odisha by promoting mango plantation on around 10,000 acre land in key farming districts. Project Director of SWADESI Sukanta Panigrahi said the collaboration has already tied up with around 5,000 farmers for its food processing unit in Kandhamal.

