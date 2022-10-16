Home States Odisha

Tooth extraction by quack costs Malkangiri man his life

Kalimela hospital where Tapan was declared brought dead| Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Tooth extraction in the hands of a quack cost a man his life in Kalimela. Tapan Pal, a businessman, after complaining of tooth ache went to a clinic, which was reportedly run by a quack Rabindranath Biswas of the town. However, in Rabidranath’s absence, his wife Basanti attended to Tapan and extracted his tooth. 

Even though Tapan was diabetic, no test was done to ascertain Tapan’s blood sugar level. Soon after the extraction, he started bleeding and was rushed to Kalimela hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Both Rabindranath and his wife fled the town soon after the incident. 

Tapan’s nephew Ashish said Pal was a diabetic and also suffered from high blood pressure. But no test was conducted ahead of the procedure to ascertain if he was ready for the extraction. “This is the reason he became critical and started bleeding,” he alleged. 

Meanwhile, Tapan’s son has filed a complaint with Kalimela police in this connection. Malkangiri SDPO Subhendu Kumar Patro said the quack and his wife are on the run. “We will take action against the couple. We are looking for them and awaiting the post-mortem report and other details,” he said, adding investigation into the case is on. 

