Jagatsinghpur villagers stage stir over coastal highway project alignment

Published: 27th October 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Activists under the banner of Upakul Rajpath Kriyanusthan Committee (URKC) Balikuda, on Wednesday, staged a stir in front of the Collector’s office demanding a change in the route of Gopalpur-Digha Coastal Highway as per earlier proposed alignment.

In view of environmental protection in the Coastal Highway Project conceptualised in 2015, an Expert Appraisal Committee ( EAC) was formed by the Union Ministry of Environment that stalled construction of the highway from Badapokharia to Digha and proposed to construct the coastal highway from Chilika Balukhand sanctuaries and interior regions citing effect on environment and wildlife.

Thereafter, the Ministry asked the NHAI to prepare a new alternative road design and apply for environmental clearance. Accordingly a revised map was prepared for the route excluding Chilika Balukhand sanctuaries. The map alignment was shifted to about 25 kms away from the coastline leading to discontentment among locals who said it will not benefit them. The villagers under URKC strongly protested the new route and demanded implementation of the earlier alignment for protection of coastal villages from tidal wave and natural calamities.

Sarpanch and panchayat samiti members of Balikuda block led by chairperson Prakash Chandra Pradhan staged a stir and submitted a memorandum to Collector Parul Patwari demanding implementation of earlier alignment.

