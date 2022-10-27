Home States Odisha

Orissa HC for drone tracking of illegal prawn gheris in Chilika lake

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday endorsed use of drone for aerial surveillance of illegal prawn gheris in Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika areas.

Published: 27th October 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday endorsed use of drone for aerial surveillance of illegal prawn gheris in Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika areas. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Murahari Sri Raman asked the State government to immediately consider the proposal and make the funds available to all the four districts - Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Kendrapara - which will require intensive patrolling to be kept up in order to check the re-emergence of illegal gheris in places where they have been demolished or emergence of any new gheris.

The bench’s proposal came after the amicus curiae Mohit Agarwal suggested use of drone technology by the local administration in the four districts to keep tighter vigil on the illegal activities involving prawn gheris. Besides, drone surveillance would be cost-effective than patrolling, the amicus curiae submitted.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma who was present in virtual mode also welcomed the proposal and assured that he will write to the government for providing adequate funds for the purpose.As part of adjudication of a PIL for the restoration of the ecology of the two wetlands - Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika the court was taking stock of the progress towards removal of illegal prawn gheris. Re-emergence of illegal prawn gherries after demolition and even while there was patrolling had emerged as a major problem.

While posting the case to December 5, the bench directed the State government to inform the court about the progress made by them on its September 15 direction to formulate within two months a policy for traditional fishermen and non-fishermen in Chilika lake.

Agarwal also raised the issue of pollution of Chilika due to discharge of untreated effluents from Gangua Nala which connects the Kuakhai river to the Daya river flowing through Bhubaneswar City and ultimately draining into the lake. The bench directed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Odisha State Pollution Control Board to file a reply on it by the next date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Chilika lake
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp