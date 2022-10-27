Orissa HC for drone tracking of illegal prawn gheris in Chilika lake

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday endorsed use of drone for aerial surveillance of illegal prawn gheris in Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika areas. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Murahari Sri Raman asked the State government to immediately consider the proposal and make the funds available to all the four districts - Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and Kendrapara - which will require intensive patrolling to be kept up in order to check the re-emergence of illegal gheris in places where they have been demolished or emergence of any new gheris.

The bench’s proposal came after the amicus curiae Mohit Agarwal suggested use of drone technology by the local administration in the four districts to keep tighter vigil on the illegal activities involving prawn gheris. Besides, drone surveillance would be cost-effective than patrolling, the amicus curiae submitted.

Puri Collector Samarth Verma who was present in virtual mode also welcomed the proposal and assured that he will write to the government for providing adequate funds for the purpose.As part of adjudication of a PIL for the restoration of the ecology of the two wetlands - Chilika lake and Bhitarkanika the court was taking stock of the progress towards removal of illegal prawn gheris. Re-emergence of illegal prawn gherries after demolition and even while there was patrolling had emerged as a major problem.

While posting the case to December 5, the bench directed the State government to inform the court about the progress made by them on its September 15 direction to formulate within two months a policy for traditional fishermen and non-fishermen in Chilika lake.

Agarwal also raised the issue of pollution of Chilika due to discharge of untreated effluents from Gangua Nala which connects the Kuakhai river to the Daya river flowing through Bhubaneswar City and ultimately draining into the lake. The bench directed the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Odisha State Pollution Control Board to file a reply on it by the next date.

