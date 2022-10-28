Home States Odisha

12-hour power outage cripples life in Jeypore

Normal life came to a standstill in different parts of Jeypore after power supply by the Southco was disconnected for over 12 hours on Thursday.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Power, energy, electricity, discom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Normal life came to a standstill in different parts of Jeypore after power supply by the Southco was disconnected for over 12 hours on Thursday.

Sources said, the power supply was snapped from Jayanagar grid from morning to evening in Jeypore, Kundra, Borrigumma, Kotpad and Boipariguda areas.

Besides various government and private institutions, banks and educational institutions among others being badly hit, ATMs and markets situated in different pockets of the district remained closed till 7.30 pm on the day. Southco officials informed that the power cut was done for yearly maintenance and renewal of materials in the substation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeypore
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp