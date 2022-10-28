12-hour power outage cripples life in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Normal life came to a standstill in different parts of Jeypore after power supply by the Southco was disconnected for over 12 hours on Thursday.

Sources said, the power supply was snapped from Jayanagar grid from morning to evening in Jeypore, Kundra, Borrigumma, Kotpad and Boipariguda areas.

Besides various government and private institutions, banks and educational institutions among others being badly hit, ATMs and markets situated in different pockets of the district remained closed till 7.30 pm on the day. Southco officials informed that the power cut was done for yearly maintenance and renewal of materials in the substation.

