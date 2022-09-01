Home States Odisha

Locals urge govt to save Raibania fort land from encroachment in Balasore

The Tourism Minister said a master plan will be prepared for protection and development of the fort.

Published: 01st September 2022 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra

Odisha Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Members of the Raibania Fort Development Committee (RFDC) have sought the intervention of the State government for the protection of around 74-acre land belonging to Raibania fort under the Jaleswar constituency from encroachment.

Members of RFDC and locals raised the issue before Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra during a meeting which was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Madhusudan Padhi, officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Tourism and Culture department.

RFDC president Brijesh Kumar Rana said restoration of the fort has been delayed due to encroachment of vast patches of land around it.

The Jagannath temple on
Raibania fort premises  | Express

The ASI and Tourism and Culture department started the restoration work of the fort in January 2021. But reportedly owing to a lack of coordination between departments, unscheduled power cuts, inadequate water supply and rains, restoration of the fort and Jagannath and Shiva temples on its premises has been delayed.

The members of the committee said at least 72-acre land belongs to the fort and 2.62 acres to Goddess Gada Chandi. Large patches of the fort land have been encroached upon by some locals.

The Tourism Minister said a master plan will be prepared for the protection and development of the fort. Discussions were held on ways to complete the restoration of the fort and address the issue of encroachment. This apart, it was decided that the Odisha Institute of South Asian Studies will be given the responsibility of conducting research on the fort.

As per official reports, around Rs 1.31 crore has been sanctioned for the fort’s development including Rs 50 lakh under National Rurban Mission (NRuM), Rs 50 lakh from the panchayat fund, Rs 16 lakh from the Zilla Parishad fund and Rs 15 lakh from the Tourism and Culture department.

Around Rs 15 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of an entry gate to the fort in 2019-20. However, the funds remain unutilised. The 11th-century fort has three gates - Singhadwar (east), Hatidwara (west) and Sunamukhidwar (south) with several structural remains of the Gada Chandi temple, observation towers and more than 50 water bodies.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raibania Fort Development Committee Raibania fort Jaleswar constituency encroachment Aswini Kumar Patra ASI Brijesh Kumar Rana
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp