Surya Kiran air show in Odisha this month

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Surya Kiran aerobatics team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has planned to hold an air show over Bhubaneswar airspace on Sept 16, followed by Puri on Sept 18.On Saturday, Surya Kiran announced its display calendar season 2022-2023 cycle-I starting from Odisha, Guwahati (Sept 26), Chandigarh (Oct 8) among others.Sources said though the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has given permission to hold the show in Puri, the team is yet to receive approval to organise the event in Bhubaneswar.

Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) officials said the Surya Kiran aerobatics team had sent a proposal to hold a show along the Kuakhai river on the outskirts of the Capital City. However, the AAI has not yet granted the permission because BPIA will have to shut down all its operations during the programme’s scheduled time.

Sources said Surya Kiran has proposed time slots for the two events. “AAI has not given permission for the programme in Bhubaneswar as it will affect the flight operations under Bhubaneswar airspace. However, the show in Puri will not affect any operations,” said an official.Surya Kiran was raised on May 27, 1996 at the IAF air base in Karnataka’s Bidar. However, the team was disbanded in 2011 due to shortage of training aircrafts and again resurrected in 2017.

