50-yr-old kills mentally-ill wife, nabbed in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: A 50-year-old man, accused of killing his mentally-ill wife and dumping her body in a septic tank, was arrested by Koraput police on Sunday. The accused was identified as Dasarath Sahu of Kakrigumma. Sources said Dasarath had married Gouri (45) two decades back.

In 2020, Gouri developed a mental disorder which led to frequent quarrels between the couple. On May 18, Gouri went missing from her house but Dasarath concealed the fact from his in-laws. He then filed a missing complaint at Kakrigumma police station on August 15. Based on the complaint, police started an investigation but failed to trace Gouri.

On Saturday, Gouri’s cousin Raghunath Sahu lodged a complaint with police alleging that his sister was killed by Dasarath. During interrogation, Dasarath admitted that he pushed Gouri after an altercation following which she hit her head against the bedroom wall and collapsed.

On finding Gouri dead, Dasarath dumped her body in a septic tank behind his house. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Laxmipur Aswini Nayak said Raghunath will be produced in court on Monday.

