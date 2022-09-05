Home States Odisha

NITI Aayog lauds Sundargarh for implementation of Millets Mission

As of now, 21 Millet Shakti kiosks including Millet Shakti Café at Rourkela are operational in the district to prepare and sell foods prepared from millets including cookies, bakes and snacks.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

Niti Aayog (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Apex public policy think tank Niti Aayog has lauded Sundargarh district administration for its successful implementation of the Odisha Millets Mission (OMM) and inclusion of ‘ragi laddu’ in the supplementary nutrition programme for pre-school children through the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

The Aayog, in its report on ‘Take home ration-good practices across States/UTs’ hailed OMM as a unique model which boosts millet production, provides assured prices to farmers, generates livelihood for women self-help group members and addresses nutrition issues among children.

A millet farmer in Sundargarh district

OMM implementation in the district has been included among the best practices in the country under diversification of ‘take home ration’ products. Sundargarh Collector Parag Harshad Gavali said, “By supplementing nutrition through millets, we are building a strong foundation for the growth of children.

This innovation has also helped boost income of farmers and women SHGs in the district.” A pilot project under ICDS was launched on August 15, 2020, to supply ‘ragi laddu’ to pre-school children to supplement nutrition. Within a year the project has been extended to all 17 blocks and four urban pockets of the district. The special initiative is estimated to have benefitted over 63,000 children in the age group of 3-6 years. As many as 39 SHGs have been engaged in the project for the preparation of ‘ragi laddu’.

Each child is given four ‘ragi laddus’ a week through anganwadi centres. Sources said OMM was first launched in the district in 2018 covering four blocks under the State plan. In 2020 and 2021, the administration with funding provisions from District Mineral Foundation (DMF) covered seven more blocks. Millet production areas in Sundargarh are expected to be doubled to over 6,000 hectares by the end of 2022-23.

As of now, 21 Millet Shakti kiosks including Millet Shakti Café at Rourkela are operational in the district to prepare and sell foods prepared from millets including cookies, bakes and different snacks. Similarly, two mobile units are engaged in popularising millet-based foods.

The NITI Aayog report also mentions Keonjhar district for implementation of similar initiative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundargarh Niti Aayog Odisha Millets Mission
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp