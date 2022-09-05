Odisha: The Railway Story; Governor releases book on railways’ history

Home States Odisha

“The journey of the railways transformed from no caste, no colour, no religion into humanism,” he said and suggested that the coaches of the trains should be named after eminent personalities.

At the launch of the book. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal launched a book ‘Odisha: The Railway Story’ written by former Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Dilip Kumar Samantray at a function here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the book has elaborately captured the interesting courses of railway development, spreading over three centuries in India along with a series of interesting facts and anecdotes associated with the railways.

ECoR General Manager SK Srivastava said the book has brought out several known and unknown facts about Indian Railways.

