Cuttack to get 50 ft clock tower by October

The project worth Rs 50 lakh was undertaken as part of the city’s decongestion and beautification plan drawn by the State government.

Published: 11th September 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Clock tower under construction at Ranihat square | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack will soon have a new landmark in the form of a 50-feet tall four-faced clock tower at Ranihat square.The project worth Rs 50 lakh was undertaken as part of the city’s decongestion and beautification plan drawn by the State government. It will be completed by October, sources said.

After finalisation of necessary tender process, the construction work of the clock tower is currently on at the newly constructed road connecting the proposed expanded campus of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Ranihat square.

“As the road is expanded and connected from four sides to pave the way for the proposed expanded campus of SCB MCH, a 50 ft tall clock tower is being constructed wherein four big clocks will be set up on each side of the tower,” said Executive Engineer, R&B, Division, Cuttack-1 Prabhas Chandra Majhi.

The base of the tower will be 12 ft wide and of 30 ft height, while the width will be 8 ft at the top for strength and stability, he added.A private construction company is building the clock tower designed by engineers of R&B department as the work is going on in full swing, said Majhi.

