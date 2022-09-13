Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court allows CMC time to draft norms for kalyan mandaps

Published: 13th September 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday allowed Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) time till November 14 to submit before the State government the draft guidelines for operation of kalyan mandaps (banquet halls) in the city.The court was hearing a PIL filed seven years ago, where earlier on November 9, 2016, the court had prescribed guidelines for operating of the Kalyan Mandaps in the city.

The court’s guidelines made it mandatory for the kalyan mandaps to earmark 40 per cent of built-up area for parking.Earmarking 20 per cent of built-up area for parking was permitted in the case of kalyan mandaps that had functioned for at least five years on the condition that there would be no parking on public roads.

Besides, the guidelines made it compulsory for kalyan mandap owners to install CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers and ensure that there was no noise pollution beyond the prescribed time as per the rule and payment of users’ fee in advance for solid waste management.In April 2021, CMC stated in an affidavit that 74 kalyan mandaps are operating in the city on the demand interlinked with socio-economic fabric.

