CM Naveen Patnaik reaches Mumbai for investment roadshow

Make-in-Odisha summit to be held in Bhubaneswar between Nov 30 and Dec 4

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik being received after reaching Mumbai on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday to address the investors’ meet and attend the investment roadshow as part of the upcoming third edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave later this year.

Industry leaders like Mahindra group, Waaree Energies, Nilkamal, JM Baxi group, L&T, Supreme Industries, Apar Industries, STT Global Data Centres, SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank would be having one-on-one meeting with the CM on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Naveen will address the investors’ meet being held to apprise investors about the mega industrial conclave and invite them to the event. Odisha’s flagship investment summit is scheduled to be held at Bhubaneswar between November 30 and December 4.

Odisha aims to attract investments across diverse sectors such as chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel, ITeS, financial services, food processing and other new age sectors like green hydrogen and green ammonia, datacentres, EV and EV component manufacturing.

On the eve of the Mumbai roadshow, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra interacted with officials of the industrial houses. He explained them the industrial eco-system in Odisha with incomparable enabling policies, arrangements, unique subsidy support, and hand-holding institutional support from inception to commissioning and to ever growing continuance.  

The Chief Secretary also apprised them about the wide-range of scopes available in various sectors for rewarding investment. The State government has created excellent infrastructure, readily available land bank, quality power supply, sector specific industrial zones with ease of doing business normative patterns, Mahapatra added.Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma was also present.

