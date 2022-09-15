Home States Odisha

Odisha man ends life after losing Rs 10 lakh in stock market

Family members rushed him to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Published: 15th September 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A 40-year-old man of Gandhla village within Sindhekela police limits allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after losing Rs 10 lakh in the stock market.He was identified as Binod Kumar Yadav. Sources said Yadav had given Rs 10 lakh to one Om Prakash of New Delhi to invest in the stock market after being promised of getting double the amount. While Yadav invested Rs 3 lakh from his own pocket, he took a loan of Rs 7 lakh. However, he lost all the money and was under severe mental stress.

Family members said Yadav was working in a private company in the national capital and had developed friendship with Om Prakash there. He had recently returned to his village and was mentally disturbed due to the loan burden. Unable to bear the pressure, Yadav reportedly consumed poison on Tuesday evening. Family members rushed him to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.Balangir Town IIC Priyanka Routroy said an unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp