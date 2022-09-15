Odisha man ends life after losing Rs 10 lakh in stock market

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A 40-year-old man of Gandhla village within Sindhekela police limits allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday after losing Rs 10 lakh in the stock market.He was identified as Binod Kumar Yadav. Sources said Yadav had given Rs 10 lakh to one Om Prakash of New Delhi to invest in the stock market after being promised of getting double the amount. While Yadav invested Rs 3 lakh from his own pocket, he took a loan of Rs 7 lakh. However, he lost all the money and was under severe mental stress.

Family members said Yadav was working in a private company in the national capital and had developed friendship with Om Prakash there. He had recently returned to his village and was mentally disturbed due to the loan burden. Unable to bear the pressure, Yadav reportedly consumed poison on Tuesday evening. Family members rushed him to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.Balangir Town IIC Priyanka Routroy said an unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

