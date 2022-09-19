Home States Odisha

Kendrapara villagers pay obeisance to ‘snake’ Goddess with money garlands

Sarpanch of Ramnagar GP Bijaya Shuklya informed that this festival includes devotees worshipping the Devi by offering milk, bananas, sugar and currency notes.

Published: 19th September 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Seaside villagers worshipping Goddess Manasa on a raft on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: After a two-year Covid hiatus, residents of the seaside villages of Kendrapara celebrated the annual Kanya Sankranti by garlanding Goddess Manasa Devi with currency notes on floating rafts.This ritual is mostly followed by the Bengali community residing in the area which makes this unusual offering as a way of appeasing the Goddess, considered the deity of snakes, so as to protect them from the slithering reptiles found in the nearby forests.

Around 50,000 Bengali speaking people reside in coastal pockets of  the district. Most immigrated from the erstwhile East Pakistan in 1947 and many also came from Bangladesh in the 1970s. The government settled them in the mangrove-covered seaside areas. “They have been worshipping  Manasa Devi for a long time,” said Narayan Haldar, the former sarpanch of Kharinashi gram panchayat. They observe the festival by installing Goddess Manasa idol on makeshift rafts on the rivers and creeks.

Sarpanch of Ramnagar GP Bijaya Shuklya informed that this festival includes devotees worshipping the Devi by offering milk, bananas, sugar and currency notes.A priest of Ramnagar village recounted that earlier devotees used to immerse idols of the deity along with the currency notes but nowadays their donations are being used for temple development purpose.“It is an age-old belief that people offer money garlands to the Goddess on Kanya Sankranti in order to appease and seek her blessings. The wishes of anyone who offers money garlands to the deity on this particular day, will be fulfilled. We are poor but try to donate some money for the festival, to maintain the ritual,” said a Batighar local Manasi Mandal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp