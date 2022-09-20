Home States Odisha

BJP deputy leader in  Odisha Assembly Bishnu Sethi passes away

The two-time legislator, a resident of Mangarajpur village under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district, was suffering from chronic renal disease.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and party’s deputy leader in the Odisha Assembly Bishnu Charan Sethi passed away on Monday morning while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. He was 62 and is survived by his wife, son and a daughter.

The two-time legislator, a resident of Mangarajpur village under Tihidi block of Bhadrak district, was suffering from chronic renal disease. He was, however, hospitalised in the second week of August after a brain stroke.

State BJP president Samir Mohanty said Sethi contracted Covid twice. He was also undergoing dialysis for a long time.  According to AIIMS sources, Sethi was suffering from multiple ailments. He was kept in the ICU for nearly a month but was shifted to the ward two days back after his condition improved. “We could not save his life despite our best efforts. He died of cardiac arrest at about 7.45 am,” AIIMS Medical Superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty told mediapersons.

Active in student politics, Sethi was first elected from Chandbali in 2000 and then from Dhamnagar in 2019. Known for his poetic talent and straightforward approach, Sethi had qualified for the Odisha Public Service Commission twice. He, however, chose politics over State administrative service.

Sethi dabbled in journalism for a brief period as a sub-editor in a vernacular daily ‘Bishesh Khabar’ published from Bhadrak. Highly appreciated for his quality debates in the Assembly, Sethi had endeared his opponents for his poetic expression and strong arguments on public issues. 

As the news of Sethi’s demise broke, tributes and condolences started pouring in. Noted personalities visited the hospital to pay their last respects. The mortal remains of Sethi was brought to the State BJP office where leaders and workers of the party paid their last respects. The body was then taken to Sethi’s native village for the final rites.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP President JP Nadda, Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha, Odisha Congress president Sarat Pattnayak, BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda and many leaders from various political parties condoled the passing away of Sethi.

“Saddened by the demise of Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi, a prominent public figure in Odisha. A prolific writer, Shri Sethi was an eminent legislator. His demise leaves a void which is difficult to fill. My heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers and followers,” Murmu tweeted. In his tweet the PM said, “Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi Ji made an outstanding contribution to Odisha’s progress.

He distinguished himself as a hardworking legislator and contributed greatly to social empowerment. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.” Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he is deeply saddened by the demise of Sethi who will always be remembered for his welfare work for the people as a public representative.

