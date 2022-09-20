Campaign against change in coastal highway plan in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of Balikuda Coastal Highway Action Committee (BCHAC) have started a postcard signature campaign to seek approval of Balikuda residents for opposing change in route of the proposed coastal highway from Gopalpur to Ratanpur.

Sources said, initially the highway was proposed to be constructed, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana of the Central government, from Gopalpur to Digha. However, after discussions between officials of State government and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the plan was changed keeping in mind environmental concerns.

Now the highway will start from Rameshwar (near Tangi) instead of Gopalpur in Ganjam district and end at Ratanpur near Digha in West Bengal. The length of the highway too has been reduced from 451 km to 382 km. It would now pass through Tangi (NH-16), Brahmagiri, Puri, Konark, Astarang, Nuagaon, Paradip Port, Satabhaya, Dhamra and Ratanpur.

As per the original plan, the highway was supposed to cover Kusupur, Marichpur, Anantapur, Naharana and Baramunduli panchayats in Balikuda. This would have facilitated eco-tourism and job opportunities in the area. However, after revision of the plan, the highway length has been reduced by 70 km and the panchayats in Balikuda excluded from the route.

Last month, local sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members including locals had sent a representative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking implementation of the original plan. This apart, locals and elected representatives and leaders of BJD and BJP under the banner of BCHAC led by Bandhu Charan Nayak had gathered at Balipatana haat in Baramunduli panchayat under Balikuda block and protested the change in plan of the highway project.

“As per the original plan, the coastal highway would have passed through Kusupur, Marichpur, Anantapur, Naharana and Baramunduli panchayats of Balikuda block situated five km from the sea and benefitted the villages. We have urged the authorities concerned to reconsider the revised plan,” said members of the committee. The members warned of agitation in front of Jagatsinghpur Collectorate and the Governor House in Bhubaneswar if their demand is not met.

