AIFF president meets Naveen, assures revival of Kalinga Cup

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of All India Football Federation (AIFF) met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and assured him to revive the oldest tournament of Odisha, Kalinga Cup.“Pleasure meeting Kalyan Chaubey, President of @IndianFootball & General Secy @Shaji4Football. Sought support for growth of women’s football in #Odisha & restarting of Kalinga Cup Football. Thanked them for the appreciation for #Odisha’s illustrious sporting ecosystem,” Naveen tweeted.

Ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, the newly elected president and secretary general of AIFF visited Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday, which is one among the host venues. AIFF president Chaubey, secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran met Sports and Youth Services department Secretary R Vineel Krishna and discussed about the upcoming U-17 Women’s World Cup and the overall development of football in Odisha. They also took a tour of the football ground and other ongoing projects and facilities at the Kalinga Stadium.

