Ban on motorised boats: Orissa HC defers hearing

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: If the proceedings in the Orissa High Court on Thursday is any indication, then hearing on the PIL seeking a ban on operation of motorised fishing boats in Mangalajodi area of Chilika lake will be taken up only after the arrival of migratory birds this season.Debakar Behera, a resident of the area had filed a petition alleging that the operation of the motorised fishing boats poses threat to the migratory birds at Mangalajodi.

Earlier on July 27, when the Director of Fisheries filed an affidavit, petitioner counsel Ashis Kumar Mishra, stated that it needs time to study the case and file a rejoinder. Taking note of the plea the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash deferred hearing on the matter to November 3.

In the counter affidavit Director of Fisheries, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan opposed ban on operating of motorised fishing boats in the channels and sub-channels of Mangalajodi water body, claiming that their movement does not affect the population of the migratory birds.

He claimed in the affidavit that the number of migratory birds coming to Mangaljodi had increased from 1,05,462 in 2018 to 2,25,500 in 2022. Such increase in the number is due to reduced poaching and involvement of local community who are traditional fishermen, he stated.

Pradhan further claimed: “Any restriction on movement of motorised boats would adversely affect the livelihood of traditional fishermen, not only of the Mangalajodi area but also adjoining area. Besides, there is need for co-existence of traditional fishermen for their livelihood and conservation of migratory birds in Chilika lake. The locals, who are involved in conservation of the migratory birds and its ecosystems also belong to the fishermen households.”

According to the affidavit, fishermen of the Mangalajodi area use both motorised and non-motorised traditional fishing boats for fishing. Such traditional fishing boats are being duly registered since the enactment of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation (OMFR) Act in 1981. About 189 motorised and 128 non-motorised fishing boats registered under the Act are operating in the area.

CUTTACK: If the proceedings in the Orissa High Court on Thursday is any indication, then hearing on the PIL seeking a ban on operation of motorised fishing boats in Mangalajodi area of Chilika lake will be taken up only after the arrival of migratory birds this season.Debakar Behera, a resident of the area had filed a petition alleging that the operation of the motorised fishing boats poses threat to the migratory birds at Mangalajodi. Earlier on July 27, when the Director of Fisheries filed an affidavit, petitioner counsel Ashis Kumar Mishra, stated that it needs time to study the case and file a rejoinder. Taking note of the plea the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash deferred hearing on the matter to November 3. In the counter affidavit Director of Fisheries, Smruti Ranjan Pradhan opposed ban on operating of motorised fishing boats in the channels and sub-channels of Mangalajodi water body, claiming that their movement does not affect the population of the migratory birds. He claimed in the affidavit that the number of migratory birds coming to Mangaljodi had increased from 1,05,462 in 2018 to 2,25,500 in 2022. Such increase in the number is due to reduced poaching and involvement of local community who are traditional fishermen, he stated. Pradhan further claimed: “Any restriction on movement of motorised boats would adversely affect the livelihood of traditional fishermen, not only of the Mangalajodi area but also adjoining area. Besides, there is need for co-existence of traditional fishermen for their livelihood and conservation of migratory birds in Chilika lake. The locals, who are involved in conservation of the migratory birds and its ecosystems also belong to the fishermen households.” According to the affidavit, fishermen of the Mangalajodi area use both motorised and non-motorised traditional fishing boats for fishing. Such traditional fishing boats are being duly registered since the enactment of the Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation (OMFR) Act in 1981. About 189 motorised and 128 non-motorised fishing boats registered under the Act are operating in the area.