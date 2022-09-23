Home States Odisha

Drive against coal theft in Odisha

Coal

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  ngul: To curb incidents of coal theft in the districts of Angul and Dhenkanal, Deputy director of Mines, Talcher Dharanidhar Nayak has been conducting raids at illegal coal depots in Saranga and Bhuban since the last two days. 

The squads have also intercepted three coal-carrying trucks from Ananta and Jagannath coal mines at Talcher and seized 90 tonne of coal during the raid. Nayak said two squads have been formed, led by one mining officer each, to bust the gangs smuggling coal.

An anti-coal theft drive is also operating in co-ordination with local police. “Our officials had raided an illegal coal depot at Sarang near Talcher from where 70 tonne coal was seized. During another raid in Bhuban, they seized 42 tonne coal from an illegal depot operating there,” informed Nayak. 

Angul SP Jagmohan Meena said police have taken multiple steps to combat coal theft from Talcher coalfields. 

