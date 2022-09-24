Home States Odisha

Odisha Chief Secretary and 5T Secretary review projects in Bhadrak

Reviewing the ongoing work for Akhandalamani dham, Pandian asked the officials to complete the renovation project by November 30.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary along with 5T SecretaSuresh Chandra Mahapatrary V Karthikeyan Pandian visited Dhamara Port and Baba Akhandalamani Pitha in Aradi Dhama of Bhadrak district on Friday.

The officials inspected field level progress of construction of a two-lane road from Jamujhadi to Dhamara, bridge over Mantei river, Bhadrak-Dhamara double railway line and the LNG terminal in Dhamara Port. Mahapatra also reviewed the progress of development of port-based industrial estate at Dhamara and the prospective master plan of the port.

The high-level administrative team visited Baba Akhandalamani Pitha where it looked into the ground-level implementation of Aradi temple and surrounding development projects. Responding to media persons, Mahapatra said the Works department has been asked to expedite the road construction and complete work on the bridge by December. Revenue officials have been directed to expedite acquisition of 1,200 acre of land for the proposed Dhamara airstrip, he said.

Reviewing the ongoing work for Akhandalamani dham, Pandian asked the officials to complete the renovation project by November 30. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has released Rs 6 crore for the project. The 5T secretary also held discussions with locals for the second phase of the project under which a guest house for night stay of tourists will be built apart from a bridge over Salandi river to connect Aradi. He also assured to look into the grievances of servitors.

