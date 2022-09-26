New train from Sambalpur to Kolkata via Angul soon

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A new train will run between Sambalpur and Howrah through Angul, Talcher and Dhenkanal railway stations, informed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday. “Direct rail connectivity from Angul to Kolkata was a long-standing demand of the locals. A new train will soon start running from Sambalpur to Kolkata via Angul, Talcher and Dhenkanal,” Pradhan said.

A passenger line will also be drawn linking Talcher to Angul railway stations. The State government has been asked to provide land for the railway track. Besides, Talcher and Angul will be linked with three more railway lines for commercial purposes. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the new railway lines between Angul and Dhenkanal districts,” he said.

On the day, the Union Minister made an extensive tour of various railway stations in both the districts and reviewed the ongoing projects. “I came to review the implementation of various ongoing projects worth Rs 2,500 crore for development of railway infrastructure in Angul, Talcher and Dhenkanal. The projects include laying of double, third and fourth railway lines and renovation of stations at Dhenkanal, Talcher and Angul,” he said.

Pradhan was provided with a special carriage by the Railways to review the projects. Accompanied by senior officials of East Coast Railways, the Union Minister arrived at Talcher Road station in the morning and inspected the ongoing works. He then visited Angul, MCL Balaram Site, Sunakhani, Budhapanka, Meramandali, Hindol Road and Sadasibpur railway stations.

He held discussions with railway officials about the progress of various ongoing development projects.

Pradhan also inspected the under-construction railway line works in Hingula’s Nagada gram panchayat and bridge no-5 in Banarpal block. Later in the day, he visited Dhenkanal railway station and inspected the ongoing works.

Rail connect

Passenger line to be drawn linking Talcher to Angul railway stations

State government asked to provide land for the railway track

Talcher and Angul to be linked with 3 more railway lines for commercial purposes

Progress of projects worth Rs 2,500 crore for development of railway infrastructure reviewed

