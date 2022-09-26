Stray cattle cause road block, eat away crops in Odisha's Kendrapara district

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Stray cattle on roads have emerged as a threat for commuters in Kendrapara district. Mostly abandoned by their owners after their milching stops, these cattle can be seen roaming on the roads in Kendrapara town, Pattamundai, Patkura, Rajnagar, Aul and other areas of the district often causing traffic snarls.

Former chairman of Kendrapara municipality Krushna Sahoo said stray cattle and bulls on the roads have been causing road mishaps across the district. “Despite repeated complaints, the district administration and the civic bodies have failed to resolve the issue,” he said.

These bovines can be seen mostly near vegetable markets on both sides of highways and roads. “We have been seeking the government help to check the menace but in vain. These animals destroy our vegetables and crops,” said Prahallad Rout of Bharatpur village.

The cattle at times attack farmers in rural areas of the district. Non-profits claiming to take care of such cattle have also not been doing much. Last year, Kendrapara municipality had procured a vehicle to take away stray cattle from roads in the town. But the vehicle is gathering dust in the civic body office, said sources.

Meanwhile, executive officer of Kendrapara municipality Debaprasad Bal said, “ We will soon renovate a pound in Hazaribagicha area on the outskirts of Kendrapara town to keep stray animals.”

