Odisha CM Naveen offers X-plus incentives to investors at Bengaluru meet

Naveen offered X-plus incentives to investors at the Bengaluru roadshow held by the government ahead of the Make-in-Odisha conclave.

Published: 29th September 2022 06:01 AM

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Asserting that the Odisha government walks the talk, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to industry captains to become partners in the State’s transformative journey and work together for the growth of the nation.

Naveen offered X-plus incentives to investors at the Bengaluru roadshow held by the government ahead of the Make-in-Odisha conclave. “Odisha is committed to provide an ecosystem for job-linked industrial growth. If any State is providing X incentive for promotion of business opportunities, we will provide X-plus,” he promised.

After one-to-one interactions with 20 business leaders as part of the investors’ meet, the CM called upon the industrialists to invest in Odisha that has been steadfastly pursuing the agenda of inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“The State is a land with verdant natural and mineral resources, skilled manpower and stable governance with a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for investment. It is ranked among the top states of the country in terms of live manufacturing investments,” he said.  

Appreciating the technocrats and investors in IT/ITes, Naveen said, India has emerged as a major force in the world of technology and manufacturing for the innovative and inspiring works. “Most of the top Indian IT companies have established their centres in Bhubaneswar. The government is also providing continuous support to the Startup ecosystem in the city,” the CM said and invited them to participate in the Make-in-Odisha conclave scheduled from November 30 to December 4.

During the discussions with investors, Naveen highlighted the major pro-business reforms undertaken by his government and asked the industrialists to explore Odisha for their businesses.

Among others, Managing Director of Accenture Ltd Ajay Vij, Managing Partner of IBM India Pvt Ltd Amit Sharma, MD & CEO of Wipro-GE Healthcare Pvt Ltd Dr Shravan Subramanyam, President of Concentrix Daksh Services Ltd Girish Menon, Senior VP and Chief Corporate Affairs of Flipkart Rajneesh Kumar met the CM.

Minister for Industries, MSME and Energy Pratap Keshari Deb highlighted the policy reforms and advantages of the State to become the best investment destination.

Principal Secretary of Industries department Hemant Sharma, Secretary of Electronics and IT Department Manoj Mishra, Executive Chairman of StartUp Odisha Omkar Rai and Chairman of FICCI Karnataka State Council K Ulas Kamath also spoke.

